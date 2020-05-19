Cavusoglu, Pompeo Discuss Coronavirus Response by Phone - Turkish Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak by phone with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Our minister held talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The sides discussed the coronavirus situation, as well as touched upon regional issues," the spokesperson said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 311,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 4.6 million.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 4,795,000, with over 317,000 deaths and more than 1,784,000 recoveries.