Cavusoglu, Pompeo Discuss S-400, F-35, Syria in Phone Talks - Turkish Foreign Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed by phone Ankara's purchase of S-400 (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) anti-aircraft weapon systems, Turkey's participation in the production program of US F-35 fighter jets, and the situation in Syria, a spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

The United States previously announced the decision to exclude Turkey from the F-35 program after the start of deliveries of Russian air defense systems S-400 to the country. Ankara's participation in the program will be terminated by the end of March 2020.

"During the phone conversation, Cavushoglu and Pompeo discussed F-35, S-400 and Syria, including the implementation of the Manbij road map, the situation in Idlib, the security zone, and bilateral relations," the spokesperson said.