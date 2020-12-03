UrduPoint.com
Cavusoglu Praises End Of Karabakh 'Occupation', Says Turkey Supports International Law

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday that the "occupation of Azerbaijani territory" in Nagorno-Karabakh had proved unsustainable, adding that Turkey had always backed resolving the conflict in compliance with international law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday that the "occupation of Azerbaijani territory" in Nagorno-Karabakh had proved unsustainable, adding that Turkey had always backed resolving the conflict in compliance with international law.

"Recent developments show that the 30-year-long occupation of Azerbaijani territory was not sustainable. Turkey has always been on the side of international law and legitimacy. As a member of the Minsk group, we are committed to the support of all efforts of finding a lasting settlement to this conflict," Cavusoglu said at the OSCE Ministerial Council.

