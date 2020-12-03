Cavusoglu Proposes EastMed Conference to EU as Way to Resolve Regional Disputes

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday suggested the Eastern Mediterranean Conference as a way to resolve regional disputes.

"The Eastern Mediterranean conference is a chance to establish a suitable environment for cooperation.

This is our proposal and today in Brussels my ambassador will have a meeting at the EU Commission on how to organize this meeting. This is our proposal for the EU to establish an inclusive platform. We expect the EU to change their game of threatening Turkey," Cavusoglu said during MED 2020 virtual conference