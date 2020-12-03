UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cavusoglu Proposes EastMed Conference To EU As Way To Resolve Regional Disputes

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Cavusoglu Proposes EastMed Conference to EU as Way to Resolve Regional Disputes

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday suggested the Eastern Mediterranean Conference as a way to resolve regional disputes.

"The Eastern Mediterranean conference is a chance to establish a suitable environment for cooperation.

This is our proposal and today in Brussels my ambassador will have a meeting at the EU Commission on how to organize this meeting. This is our proposal for the EU to establish an inclusive platform. We expect the EU to change their game of threatening Turkey," Cavusoglu said during MED 2020 virtual conference

Related Topics

Turkey Brussels 2020

Recent Stories

Babar Azam should become a “man of steel”, say ..

4 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz shifted to jail as p ..

31 minutes ago

Javad Zarif Says Iran Nuclear Deal Will Never Be R ..

33 minutes ago

Capitalising on faith in human convergence between ..

46 minutes ago

China's Plan for Int'l Health QR Code Does Not Req ..

41 minutes ago

PTCL concludes Webinars-for-a-Cause series under i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.