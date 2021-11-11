UrduPoint.com

Thu 11th November 2021 | 10:40 AM

Cavusoglu Refuted Claims of Turkey's Involvement in Bringing Migrants to Belarus - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu refuted claims of Ankara's involvement in bringing migrants to Belarus in a recent phone conversation with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The foreign ministers of Turkey and Poland held a phone conversation about illegal migration on the Polish-Belarusian border. Our minister expressed regret to the Polish side about the attempts to misrepresent Turkey as a party to the problem although it is not true. He refuted the groundless accusations against Turkey and Turkish Airlines," the source said.

Cavusoglu also invited Poland to deploy a technical commission to Turkey for an inspection in light of the migration crisis, the source added.

