Cavusoglu Refutes 'Unfair' Accusations Following Incident With Chairs At Talks With EU

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 02:25 PM

Cavusoglu Refutes 'Unfair' Accusations Following Incident With Chairs at Talks With EU

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu refuted on Thursday as "unfair" accusations that his country faced after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was left without a chair at a recent meeting with the Turkish leader

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu refuted on Thursday as "unfair" accusations that his country faced after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was left without a chair at a recent meeting with the Turkish leader.

On Tuesday, von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel held a meeting with Cavusoglu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. As there were only two chairs in the room, von der Leyen had to sit on a sofa opposite the Turkish top diplomat, who has a lower rank under the diplomatic protocol.

"We did not want to make any statement on the matter, but we saw that it provoked a reaction abroad, and unfair accusations against Turkey started coming thick and fast. This is not the first time that we receive foreign guests, the traditional Turkish hospitality is known all over the world. At this meeting, everything was in line with the generally accepted international rules and the regular protocol ... We met all the demands from their side," Cavusoglu told reporters.

