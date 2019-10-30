Cavusoglu Says All Syrian Territory to Be Returned When Terrorist Threat Eliminated

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at a press conference after the Astana talks on Tuesday said that territory in Syria controlled by outside parties can be returned to Damascus after the terrorist threat in the country is eliminated.

"When time comes that the Syrian regime at the end of this political process is capable enough to protect its country's territories, eliminate the terrorist organization from that, I think all the territory will be handed over to Syria," Cavusoglu said on Tuesday. "This is the territory of Syria and we are very much committed to territorial integrity of [the] country."