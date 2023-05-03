Cavusoglu Says Currently No Guarantees to Extend Grain Deal, But Active Work Underway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) There are currently no guarantees to extend the grain deal, but active work is underway, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

"We convince both sides that (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan raises a number of issues in his contacts with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy.

There are no absolute guarantees (to extend the grain deal), but active work is underway. I hope to get positive results," Cavusoglu said in an interview with the NTV broadcaster.