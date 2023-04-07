Cavusoglu Says Discussed With Lavrov Normalization of Ties Between Armenia, Turkey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday that he discussed with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov the normalization of ties between Ankara and Yerevan and the conclusion of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"We also discussed the normalization of Ankara's relations with Yerevan, as well as the situation in Transcaucasia. We hope that a comprehensive peace agreement will be concluded between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which will contribute to stability in the region," the Turkish minister added.

The sides also discussed the situation in Libya, stressing the importance of uniting disparate groups into a single security force, the minister added.