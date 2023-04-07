Cavusoglu Says Discussed With Lavrov Situation in Ukraine, Regional Issues

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday that he had discussed the situation in Ukraine, as well as regional issues, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We held one-on-one talks, then the delegations met ... Certainly, Ukraine was one of the topics discussed at our meetings, and we also discussed a number of regional problems," Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference after talks with Lavrov.