Cavusoglu Says Does Not See Threats, Risks on Gas Hub Project Proposed by Russia

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he did not see threats or risks on the gas hub project proposed by Russia.

Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier gave instructions to work out in detail and quickly the issue of creating a gas hub in Turkey, in particular, through which Russia could move gas transit from the Nord Streams to the Black Sea region and Turkey. Erdogan also said Europe could receive Russian gas via Turkey.

"As for the gas hub project, I don't see any threats or risks here... The purpose of this proposal is European markets. Today we have reduced our dependence on Russian gas from 60% to 44%, as there are opportunities for diversification," Cavusoglu said.

"In principle, we have already become a hub, we are already playing the role of a center, Turkey has become an important actor," he said during a question-and-answer session of the Parliament's Planning and Budget Committee meeting.