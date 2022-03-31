UrduPoint.com

Cavusoglu Says Erdogan Plans To Have Phone Conversation With Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Cavusoglu Says Erdogan Plans to Have Phone Conversation With Putin

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan planned to hold phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan planned to hold phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Earlier, the TRT Haber broadcaster reported that Erdogan and Volodymyr Zelenskyy would hold a phone conversation on Thursday at 17:00 GMT.

"President Erdogan plans to hold phone talks with both Zelenskyy and Putin," Cavusoglu said at a press conference on Thursday.

Cavusoglu also said that he had told Russian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba, that he expected their visits to Turkey in the near future.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Lucky Cement announces 34 MW Solar project

Lucky Cement announces 34 MW Solar project

9 seconds ago
 P3A Board approves Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, Kara ..

P3A Board approves Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, Karachi Circular Railway projects

11 seconds ago
 Govt keeps POL prices unchanged

Govt keeps POL prices unchanged

14 seconds ago
 US Lawmakers Urge Blinken to Work to Revoke Russia ..

US Lawmakers Urge Blinken to Work to Revoke Russia's OAS Observer Status - Lette ..

18 seconds ago
 Germany Will Soon Decide on 'Protection of Compani ..

Germany Will Soon Decide on 'Protection of Companies' Due to Rising Gas Prices - ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian Ministry of Emergencies Denies Shelling Wa ..

Russian Ministry of Emergencies Denies Shelling Warnings in Regions Bordering Uk ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.