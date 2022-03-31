Cavusoglu Says Erdogan Plans to Have Phone Conversation With Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan planned to hold phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin said

Earlier, the TRT Haber broadcaster reported that Erdogan and Volodymyr Zelenskyy would hold a phone conversation on Thursday at 17:00 GMT.

"President Erdogan plans to hold phone talks with both Zelenskyy and Putin," Cavusoglu said at a press conference on Thursday.

Cavusoglu also said that he had told Russian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba, that he expected their visits to Turkey in the near future.