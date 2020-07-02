Cavusoglu Says France Must Apologize Over Naval Incident, 'Anti-Turkish Campaign' in Libya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) France must apologize for its misleading information about the naval incident involving Turkish vessels in the Mediterranean and admit conducting anti-Ankara campaign in Libya, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

"France needs to make a sincere confession that it is carrying out an anti-Turkey campaign (regarding Libya) with false information and should apologize to Turkey without any ifs or buts," Cavusoglu said, as quoted by Daily Sabah.

The statement, made at a joint press conference with Germany's Heiko Maas, was a reference to the June naval incident between the two NATO allies in the Mediterranean.

France accused the Turkish military of aggressive behavior in response to its frigate's attempt to check a cargo vessel going to Libya with a Turkish naval escort. Ankara rejected the accusations claiming that a French ship had performed dangerous maneuvers.

The French Foreign Ministry has since said that Ankara is violating the UN arms embargo on Libya, while President Emmanuel Macron slammed Turkey, which backs the Tripoli-based administration, for playing a dangerous game in this North African country.