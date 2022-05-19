UrduPoint.com

Cavusoglu Says Had 'Good Meeting' With Blinken Amid Row Over Sweden, Finland's NATO Bids

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2022 | 12:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday he had "a good meeting" with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken following media reports of Ankara blocking NATO talks on Sweden and Finland's membership bids.

The two met at the UN in New York.

"We had a good meeting," Cavusoglu told reporters.

NATO ambassadors gathered earlier in the day to begin talks on Finland and Sweden's accession, but Ankara's obstruction halted any vote, the Financial Times reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he cannot agree to Finland and Sweden joining NATO due to their open support for the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and Kurdish YPG militia, which are deemed terrorist organizations by Ankara.

This move by Turkey throws a wrench onto the accession process, as all current members must give their approval for a country to join the alliance.

