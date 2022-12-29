Cavusoglu Says Plans to Hold Talks With Lavrov in Near Future

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that he expects to hold negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the near future.

"As you know, yesterday there was a meeting of the head of our Defense Ministry in Moscow. In the near future, I will also have talks with Lavrov," Cavusoglu said at the end-of-year press conference.