Cavusoglu Says Quadrilateral Ministerial Meeting In Moscow On Syria Was Constructive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 10:26 PM

Cavusoglu Says Quadrilateral Ministerial Meeting in Moscow on Syria Was Constructive

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) A quadrilateral ministerial meeting between the top diplomats from Russia, Iran, Turkey and Syria in Moscow was constructive, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

"The meeting was constructive and effective.

As parties to the process, we reiterated our commitment to the territorial integrity of Syria, there is a unified approach to combat terrorism, and stressed the importance of the political process and joint work on humanitarian issues," Cavusoglu told reporters, adding that Ankara is in favor of continuing the process of normalization of ties with Damascus without preconditions.

