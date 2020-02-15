The current escalation in Syria's Idlib and disagreements with Moscow on the matter will not affect the shipments of Russia's S-400 missile systems to Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) The current escalation in Syria's Idlib and disagreements with Moscow on the matter will not affect the shipments of Russia's S-400 missile systems to Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Cavusoglu met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. The situation in Idib took center stage at the talks.

"They are two different issues. We cannot change our principal stance, our policies because of one disagreement with this country or that country. We shouldn't let the Syrian problem undermine our cooperation and also our relations," Cavusoglu said, when asked whether the situation in Idlib could affect the S-400 deal's implementation.