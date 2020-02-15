UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cavusoglu Says Russia's S-400 Shipments To Stay Unaffected By Disagreements Over Idlib

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 07:53 PM

Cavusoglu Says Russia's S-400 Shipments to Stay Unaffected by Disagreements Over Idlib

The current escalation in Syria's Idlib and disagreements with Moscow on the matter will not affect the shipments of Russia's S-400 missile systems to Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) The current escalation in Syria's Idlib and disagreements with Moscow on the matter will not affect the shipments of Russia's S-400 missile systems to Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Cavusoglu met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. The situation in Idib took center stage at the talks.

"They are two different issues. We cannot change our principal stance, our policies because of one disagreement with this country or that country. We shouldn't let the Syrian problem undermine our cooperation and also our relations," Cavusoglu said, when asked whether the situation in Idlib could affect the S-400 deal's implementation.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Munich Idlib Ankara

Recent Stories

Work on 65 MGD additional water scheme to start: C ..

1 minute ago

Putin-Erdogan Meeting to Be Decided After Turkish ..

1 minute ago

Rawalpindi Model courts awards death sentence to t ..

1 minute ago

Lavrov, Pedersen Discuss Situation in Syria, Const ..

1 minute ago

Sindh Chief Minister orders immediate arrest of mu ..

10 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority seals 12 food points

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.