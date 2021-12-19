UrduPoint.com

Cavusoglu Says Some 'Power Centers' Aim To Undermine Turkey-Russia Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 02:50 PM

Cavusoglu Says Some 'Power Centers' Aim to Undermine Turkey-Russia Relations

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with Sputnik on the fifth anniversary of the assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov, that certain "centers of power" aim to undermine relations between Russia and Turkey, however, Moscow and Ankara have a strong common will to develop their relations further.

"The terrorist attack on Ambassador Karlov uncovered the existence of many centers of power that aim to undermine Turkish-Russian cooperation. Thus, we believe that joint efforts to improve our bilateral relations are a tribute to the memory of Mr. Karlov and his contribution," Cavusoglu said.

Karlov was shot at the opening of an art gallery exhibition in Ankara by an off-duty Turkish police officer on December 19, 2016. The attacker was killed at the scene by police.

Cavusoglu noted that in the five years after Karlov's death, relations between Russia and Turkey have been developing both at bilateral and regional levels.

"Our cooperation at a high level continues and we have a strong common value to further develop our relations which are progressively developing in the trade, energy, tourism, culture and many other sectors. Moreover, our cooperation in the tourism and trade sectors is rapidly recovering amid the consequences of the pandemic," the minister added.

He said that the trade turnover between Russia and Turkey is expected to reach $30 billion this year, meanwhile the number of Russian tourists visiting Turkey is expected to reach 5 million.

On March 9, 2021, five people believed to be involved in Karlov's death were sentenced to life imprisonment by a Turkish court.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Police Moscow Russia Turkey Ankara March December 2016 Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

New Year holiday for federal government announced

New Year holiday for federal government announced

7 minutes ago
 UAE Minister of State, Sri Lankan Minister of Publ ..

UAE Minister of State, Sri Lankan Minister of Public Security discuss cooperatio ..

22 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

2 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General, Pakistani Foreign Minister ..

GCC Secretary-General, Pakistani Foreign Minister discuss humanitarian situation ..

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 273.04 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 273.04 million

4 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Khartoum organises training course ..

UAE Embassy in Khartoum organises training course for women in tourism and hospi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.