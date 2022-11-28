Cavusoglu Says to Discuss NATO Membership With Finnish, Swedish Counterparts Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that he would meet with his Finnish and Swedish counterparts in Bucharest on November 29 to discuss NATO membership.

"Bucharest will host tomorrow a trilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of Sweden and Finland.

The process is progressing positively, but there are still steps to be taken. Problems with Finland are not so great. We have more problems in Sweden. Sweden is the country that needs to take more steps," Cavusoglu said, as quoted by the NTV broadcaster.