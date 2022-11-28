UrduPoint.com

Cavusoglu Says To Discuss NATO Membership With Finnish, Swedish Counterparts Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Cavusoglu Says to Discuss NATO Membership With Finnish, Swedish Counterparts Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that he would meet with his Finnish and Swedish counterparts in Bucharest on November 29 to discuss NATO membership.

"Bucharest will host tomorrow a trilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of Sweden and Finland.

The process is progressing positively, but there are still steps to be taken. Problems with Finland are not so great. We have more problems in Sweden. Sweden is the country that needs to take more steps," Cavusoglu said, as quoted by the NTV broadcaster.

Related Topics

NATO Bucharest Sweden Finland November

Recent Stories

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

34 minutes ago
 President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in fi ..

President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in field of defence

2 hours ago
 Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannes ..

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannesburg tomorrow

4 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Rou ..

Vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Round Experience at An Affordable ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awa ..

Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awards

4 hours ago
 Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of part ..

Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of partnership

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.