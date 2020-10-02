UrduPoint.com
Cavusoglu Says Turkey To Give Support If Azerbaijan Asks For Help In Karabakh Conflict

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:49 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey would be ready to provide support to Azerbaijan, currently involved in a conflict with Armenia in the Karabakh region, if Baku asked for it

"We believe the problem should be resolved under the auspices of the United Nations and with a common sense, with respect of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan" Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Rome.

Cavusoglu stressed that Azerbaijan was "doing its best.

"

"In some way, we can say that it is fighting against terror and is trying to defend its own territory, because it is able and competent to do so. In order to declare the ceasefire, Armenia must withdraw from the Azerbaijani territory. Azerbaijan has not asked so far for the support of Turkey because it is able to protect itself. But if Azerbaijan asks for it, we will provide our support, and nobody can say anything [against it]," the Turkish minister said.

