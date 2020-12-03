UrduPoint.com
Cavusoglu Says Turkey's Possession Of S-400 No 'Trap' For NATO

Thu 03rd December 2020 | 05:40 PM

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Turkey's purchase of Russia's air defense systems S-400 is no "trap" for NATO as the systems will be fully controlled by Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday.

"The United States claims that it's a trap for NATO system.

And we are confident that it will not be so, it will be fully under the control of Turkey," Cavusoglu said during MED 2020 virtual conference.

The Turkish foreign minister added that the United States and other NATO allies should not forget that "they didn't send air defense systems to Turkey."

The United States has been strongly opposed to Turkey's purchase of the Russian-made S-400 air and missile defense system. NATO has criticized Ankara's decision, saying these systems would be incompatible with the alliance's defenses.

