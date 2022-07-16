Cavusoglu Says US Remains Unresponsive to Requests to Extradite Gulen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) Ankara's requests to extradite the head of the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), Fethullah Gulen, who is also accused of organizing a coup attempt in 2016, have not yet been fulfilled by the United States, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"The head of the FETO terrorist organization, Fethullah Gulen, still resides in the United States. Our government has been requesting the extradition of Gulen to Turkey from the United States as well as that of FETO members from European countries for years. Unfortunately, these requests have not been fulfilled yet," Cavusoglu said in his own article that was published on Friday on the occasion of July 15 coup attempt.

The Turkish government accuses Gulen of being responsible for a coup attempt in 2016. Over 80,000 people have been arrested in Turkey and about 150,000 public officers and military personnel fired or suspended from work over suspected ties to FETO. Gulen, who has lived in self-exile in the US since 1999, rejected the accusations and condemned the coup attempt. The US government refuses to extradite him to Turkey.