ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed the belief on Wednesday that Russia's decision to suspend most of the air travel with Turkey was not politically motivated.

"This decision will have negative consequences anyway. I do not see any political motives here.

We are working on flights resumption," Cavusoglu said, as quoted by Turkey's NTV broadcaster.

The Russian government will restrict regular and charter flights with Turkey for the period between April 15 and June 1. Tour operators were advised to suspend the sale of tour packages to Turkey. According to the Russian consumer health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, the decision was made because most of Turkey's raising COVID-19 incidence rates and a big share of mutated strains of the coronavirus.