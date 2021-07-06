UrduPoint.com
Cavusoglu To Attend Ukraine Reform Conference In Lithuania - Ankara

Cavusoglu to Attend Ukraine Reform Conference in Lithuania - Ankara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Lithuania this week to participate in the Fourth Ukraine Reform Conference in Vilnius, the ministry stated on Tuesday.

"H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will pay a visit to Lithuania on the occasion of the Fourth Ukraine Reform Conference to be held on 6-7 July 2021 in Vilnius," the ministry said in a press release.

The Ukraine Reform Conference is an annual international event aimed at promoting reforms and encouraging investment in the Eastern European country. The forum brings together business, civil society representatives and officials from Ukraine, the EU, NATO and the Group of Seven.

Vilnius is hosting the fourth edition. The first one was held in London in 2017.

