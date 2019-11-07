Cavusoglu to Attend Western Balkans Summit in Geneva - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a two-day visit to Geneva to attend the Strategic Dialogue on the Western Balkans Leaders Summit, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a two-day visit to Geneva to attend the Strategic Dialogue on the Western Balkans Leaders Summit, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"H.E. Mr.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will attend the 'Strategic Dialogue on the Western Balkans Leaders Summit' hosted by the World Economic Forum in Geneva on 7-8 November 2019," the statement said.

According to the ministry, participants of the summit will discuss "current political and economic challenges" as well as opportunities in the Balkans and exchange views on the economic and social developments of the region. Cavusoglu will also hold meetings with heads of national delegations at the event.