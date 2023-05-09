UrduPoint.com

Cavusoglu To Discuss Syria, Terrorism During Visit To Russia On May 9-10 - Ankara

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu plans to discuss normalization of ties between Ankara and Damascus, and fight against terrorism during his trip to Russia on May 9-10, the diplomat's press office said on Tuesday.

"The minister will pay a visit to Russia on May 9-10. At the four-party (Turkey, Russia, Syria, Iran) meeting on May 10 in Moscow, it is planned to discuss the normalization of Turkey's relations with Syria, the fight against terrorism, the political process and humanitarian issues, including the voluntary and safe return of refugees to Syria," the statement read.

