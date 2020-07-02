UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cavusoglu Urges Berlin To Update Travel Warnings To Let Germans Visit Turkey

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:45 PM

Cavusoglu Urges Berlin to Update Travel Warnings to Let Germans Visit Turkey

Germany needs to review its policy regarding restrictions for its citizens on visiting Turkey, which has provided all necessary data regarding the epidemiological situation in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Germany needs to review its policy regarding restrictions for its citizens on visiting Turkey, which has provided all necessary data regarding the epidemiological situation in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Cavusoglu made his remarks following a meeting with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, in Berlin. The Turkish minister mentioned that Ankara had invited a German expert commission a "long time ago." Additionally, Turkish Airlines and Sun Express, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, have already resumed flights to destinations in Europe, including several cities in Germany.

"We have already had the opportunity to receive the first guests.

It's important to double-check travel warnings based on objective data that we will happily provide so that German friends can visit Turkey again," Cavusoglu said.

Maas said after the meeting that Berlin and Ankara had exchanged information about the coronavirus situation, and the data would be analyzed by the health authorities of both countries. The EU is expected to review its travel policy in the next two weeks.

On Tuesday, the European Union decided to lift travel restrictions for 15 countries, including Canada, Algeria, Tunisia, Georgia, Serbia and South Korea.

Turkey is one of the top destinations for German tourists. Last year, nearly five million visitors from Germany traveled to Turkey.

Related Topics

Europe Turkey Canada German European Union Visit Germany Berlin Ankara Algeria Tunisia Georgia South Korea Serbia All From Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDED begins implementation of mSMEs coalition pro ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates delivers on customer promise, offers trav ..

30 minutes ago

SEWA saves 34 megawatts during ‘Peak Hour’ ini ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s energy sector applies highest standa ..

1 hour ago

Extension of Iran's Arms Embargo 'Counterproductiv ..

1 minute ago

Belarusian Presidential Candidate, Son, Criminally ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.