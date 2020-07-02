Cavusoglu Urges Berlin to Update Travel Warnings to Let Germans Visit Turkey

Germany needs to review its policy regarding restrictions for its citizens on visiting Turkey, which has provided all necessary data regarding the epidemiological situation in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday

Cavusoglu made his remarks following a meeting with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, in Berlin. The Turkish minister mentioned that Ankara had invited a German expert commission a "long time ago." Additionally, Turkish Airlines and Sun Express, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, have already resumed flights to destinations in Europe, including several cities in Germany.

"We have already had the opportunity to receive the first guests.

It's important to double-check travel warnings based on objective data that we will happily provide so that German friends can visit Turkey again," Cavusoglu said.

Maas said after the meeting that Berlin and Ankara had exchanged information about the coronavirus situation, and the data would be analyzed by the health authorities of both countries. The EU is expected to review its travel policy in the next two weeks.

On Tuesday, the European Union decided to lift travel restrictions for 15 countries, including Canada, Algeria, Tunisia, Georgia, Serbia and South Korea.

Turkey is one of the top destinations for German tourists. Last year, nearly five million visitors from Germany traveled to Turkey.