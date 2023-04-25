ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The Turkish opposition's statement about its intention to join anti-Russian sanctions must be discussed to understand whether this will benefit Ankara, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"Turkey is one of the strongest members of NATO. The second strongest army, in the top five in terms of contribution to the mission, in the top eight in terms of contribution to the allied budget. We are a country that supports NATO activities and the alliance's expansion. We are an unconditional member of NATO," Cavusoglu said in an interview with TV100, answering the presenter's question who Turkey is closer to: NATO or Russia.

According to the Turkish foreign minister, Ankara points out mistakes to the alliance.

"Our foreign policy is a 360-degree policy. Russia, the Gulf countries, the Islamic world, Asia, the Caucasus, Africa, Latin America are also here - we are everywhere," Cavusoglu said.

He said that while developing relations with Russia, Ankara does not abandon its fundamental principles.

"Right, we are not joining the (anti-Russian) sanctions. But we are not joining the sanctions against Iran either. Why join? What is my benefit? The opposition says that if we come to power, we will show that we are members of NATO, they say we will join the sanctions against Russia. Have you calculated what is my benefit here, what is my loss? Why should I give up an independent policy to please some people?" Cavusoglu said.