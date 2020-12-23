UrduPoint.com
Cavusoglu Uses Bangladesh Visit To Reaffirm Turkey's Support For Rohingya Refugees

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has reaffirmed Ankara's support for Rohingya refugees during his visit to Bangladesh, which hosts over 1 million members of these Muslim minority displaced by persecutions in Myanmar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has reaffirmed Ankara's support for Rohingya refugees during his visit to Bangladesh, which hosts over 1 million members of these Muslim minority displaced by persecutions in Myanmar.

Cavusoglu is currently on a visit to Bangladesh. Earlier, the Turkish ambassador in Dhaka said that the top diplomat would talk about the Rohingya crisis during his trip.

"As Turkey, we have been supporting these vulnerable people and Bangladesh from the beginning. In the future we will continue to offer support," Cavusoglu was quoted by the Anadolu news agency as saying at a joint press conference with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Abulkalam Abdul Momen, on Wednesday.

Ankara, the diplomat went on, would also continue cooperation with Myanmar on "safe, voluntary and dignified return" of Rohingya.

In addition, Turkey will assist Bangladesh with educational facilities for Rohingya and build a hospital in the Muslim country, according to the minister.

"We are working on different models, and hopefully in the future, we will be able to build the hospital," he stated.

Turkey has been seeking to position itself as a regional power and a champion of Islamic values. Turkish officials have repeatedly accused Myanmar of genocide after it launched a security operation in August 2017 to defeat armed groups allegedly belonging to the Buddhist country's Muslim minority.

More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh, which had already hosted well over 200,000 Rohingya refugees, only in the first weeks after the August 2017 crackdown, according to the United Nations.

