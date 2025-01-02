Open Menu

CBA Club Cup Final Session To Kick Off In Xi'an In February

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM

CBA Club Cup final session to kick off in Xi'an in February

XI'AN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The final stage of the inaugural Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) League Club Cup is set to take place in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, from February 9-15.

Eight CBA teams have advanced through the first stage to compete in the quarterfinals.

The matchups will feature the Beijing Royal Fighters against the Shanxi Loongs, the Xinjiang Flying Tigers facing the Zhejiang Golden Bulls, the Shandong Heroes taking on the Beijing Ducks, and the Tianjin Pioneers clashing with the Shanghai Sharks.

The final stage will adopt a single-elimination format, and each quarter will be 10 minutes long in a game.

Teams may field up to four foreign players in a game, with a maximum of eight appearances across all games. Furthermore, no more than two foreign players are allowed on the court simultaneously.

The CBA Club Cup results will not impact the standings of the CBA regular season.

Related Topics

China Tianjin Beijing Shanghai February May Gold All From Court

Recent Stories

Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances e ..

Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..

5 minutes ago
 Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

9 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index ..

PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high

30 minutes ago
 Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interferen ..

Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary

56 minutes ago
 Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter net ..

Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, co ..

UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..

2 hours ago
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

3 hours ago
 DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

3 hours ago
 MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

4 hours ago
 19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

5 hours ago

More Stories From World