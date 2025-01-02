CBA Club Cup Final Session To Kick Off In Xi'an In February
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM
XI'AN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The final stage of the inaugural Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) League Club Cup is set to take place in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, from February 9-15.
Eight CBA teams have advanced through the first stage to compete in the quarterfinals.
The matchups will feature the Beijing Royal Fighters against the Shanxi Loongs, the Xinjiang Flying Tigers facing the Zhejiang Golden Bulls, the Shandong Heroes taking on the Beijing Ducks, and the Tianjin Pioneers clashing with the Shanghai Sharks.
The final stage will adopt a single-elimination format, and each quarter will be 10 minutes long in a game.
Teams may field up to four foreign players in a game, with a maximum of eight appearances across all games. Furthermore, no more than two foreign players are allowed on the court simultaneously.
The CBA Club Cup results will not impact the standings of the CBA regular season.
Recent Stories
Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..
Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad
PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high
Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary
Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network
UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation
Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR
More Stories From World
-
Malaysia's economy to grow 4.9 pct in 2025: think tank6 seconds ago
-
China launches emergency response to earthquake in Ningxia12 seconds ago
-
CBA Club Cup final session to kick off in Xi'an in February16 seconds ago
-
New cross-regional computing service hub officially in operation in west China19 seconds ago
-
Number of injuries in Christmas, New Year revelries in Philippines rises to 53410 minutes ago
-
Valencia and Real Madrid kick off La Liga in 202510 minutes ago
-
Cambodia launches campaign to seek "roads without plastic waste"11 minutes ago
-
Sales surge in 2024 for Chinese EV giant BYD21 minutes ago
-
Philippines has over 37,000 new registered nurses in 202421 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill police chief, two dozen others40 minutes ago
-
27 migrants die off Tunisia, 83 rescued, in shipwrecks: civil defence1 hour ago
-
China says 2024 was its hottest year on record1 hour ago