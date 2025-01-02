(@ChaudhryMAli88)

XI'AN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The final stage of the inaugural Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) League Club Cup is set to take place in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, from February 9-15.

Eight CBA teams have advanced through the first stage to compete in the quarterfinals.

The matchups will feature the Beijing Royal Fighters against the Shanxi Loongs, the Xinjiang Flying Tigers facing the Zhejiang Golden Bulls, the Shandong Heroes taking on the Beijing Ducks, and the Tianjin Pioneers clashing with the Shanghai Sharks.

The final stage will adopt a single-elimination format, and each quarter will be 10 minutes long in a game.

Teams may field up to four foreign players in a game, with a maximum of eight appearances across all games. Furthermore, no more than two foreign players are allowed on the court simultaneously.

The CBA Club Cup results will not impact the standings of the CBA regular season.