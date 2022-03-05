CBC/Radio Canada Temporarily Suspends Reporting From Russia - Statement

UrduPoint.com

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) The Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC) or Radio Canada said in a statement that it has temporarily suspended reporting from the ground in Russia after the authorities introduced a new legislation criminalizing disinformation about the Russian special operation  in Ukraine.

"CRC/Radio-Canada is concerned about new legislation passed in Russia, which appears to criminalize independent reporting on the current situation In Ukraine and Russia. In light of this situation and out of concern for the risk to our journalists and staff in Russia, we have temporarily suspended our reporting from the ground in Russia while we get clarity on this legislation," the statement said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a Federal law criminalizing the spread of disinformation about the country's armed forces, their defamation, as well as the calls for sanctions against Russia.

From now on, the dissemination of knowingly false reports regarding the Russian armed forces incurs a fine of up to 1.5 million rubles (about $12,000) or prison sentence of up to three years.

Last week, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine in response to requests from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend themselves against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

In response, the West has rolled out comprehensive sanctions against Russia and allocated funds and boosted military assistance to Ukraine, with the US sending additional troops to NATO member states on its eastern flank.

