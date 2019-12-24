CBP Chiefs Says 96 Miles of Border Wall Complete, 140 Miles Under Construction - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The US government has completed 96 miles of new border wall and another 140 miles is currently under construction, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Chief Carla Provost said in a statement on Monday.

"[Ninety-six] miles completed," Provost said via Twitter. "140 miles under construction.

"

Provost noted that 273 miles of the border wall is currently in pre-construction.

The 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) will provide $1.37 billion for constructing a wall on the United States' border with Mexico.

Building a wall on the US-Mexico border was one of President Donald Trump's key campaign promises. The US president has repeatedly said he believes a border wall will stop or significantly reduce illegal immigration, human and drug trafficking.