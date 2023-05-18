UrduPoint.com

CBP Says Encountered 16 People On US Terror Watchlist In April, Exceeding Past Year Totals

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2023 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered 16 foreign nationals on its terror screening dataset (TSDS) trying to cross into the United States via its southern border in April, according to monthly CBP data released on Wednesday.

US Border Patrol agents have encountered 98 people on the TSDS year-to-date in Fiscal Year 2023, updated from the previous figure of 82 individuals, CBP said.

The number of TSDS encounters in April exceeds that of fiscal years 2017-2020 combined, during which there were 14 encounters.

Overall, CBP encountered 211,401 people at the US southwest border in April, up 10% from the previous month.

An increase in encounters between March and April is typical, CBP said in a statement on the updated data.

However, encounters with unaccompanied children decreased by 7%, from 12,361 in March to 11,478 in April, the statement said.

The rise in encounters with individuals on the TSDS coincides with the end of the COVID-era Title 42 policy, which allowed the US government to turn away immigrants on the basis of public health. Thousands of migrants gathered near the country's southern border in anticipation of the policy's end, prompting Texas to deploy National Guard troops to assist in the situation.

