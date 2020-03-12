UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CBS News Closes New York Broadcast Center After 2 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:40 AM

CBS News Closes New York Broadcast Center After 2 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) CBS news announced that the agency closed its broadcast center in New York after two employees tested positive for coronavirus.

"2 NY-based CBS News employees have confirmed cases of coronavirus; "They have our full support, and those who worked closely with them have been asked to self-quarantine, and our NYC Broadcast Center is closed tonight in order for it to be cleaned," @NorahODonnell reports," CBS Evening News said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Earlier, the New York Post reported that CBS News President Suzan Zirinsky ordered both the broadcast center on West 57th street and another nearby property to be closed for disinfecting.

Zirinsky also said all employees will work remotely for the next two days, according to the report.

There are more than 1,200 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, including 37 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. US President Donald Trump tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST (0100 GMT) is scheduled to announce new measures to counter the outbreak.

Related Topics

Trump New York United States Post All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India suspends visas to contain the spread of COVI ..

4 hours ago

KSA announces recovery of first coronavirus-infect ..

4 hours ago

Fujairah charity allocates over AED49 million for ..

5 hours ago

Pakistan's economic fundamentals strong to absorb ..

5 hours ago

UAE launches website for latest updates on coronav ..

5 hours ago

Workshops on environmental pollution for MPAs

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.