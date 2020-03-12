CBS News Closes New York Broadcast Center After 2 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) CBS news announced that the agency closed its broadcast center in New York after two employees tested positive for coronavirus.

"2 NY-based CBS News employees have confirmed cases of coronavirus; "They have our full support, and those who worked closely with them have been asked to self-quarantine, and our NYC Broadcast Center is closed tonight in order for it to be cleaned," @NorahODonnell reports," CBS Evening News said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Earlier, the New York Post reported that CBS News President Suzan Zirinsky ordered both the broadcast center on West 57th street and another nearby property to be closed for disinfecting.

Zirinsky also said all employees will work remotely for the next two days, according to the report.

There are more than 1,200 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, including 37 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. US President Donald Trump tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST (0100 GMT) is scheduled to announce new measures to counter the outbreak.