WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) A CBS news correspondent deleted a tweet from earlier Wednesday that initially announced Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United States at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

The reason for deleting the tweet is unknown.

The United States was heavily involved in security arrangements to ensure Zelenskyy's safety on the trip to Washington, DC, the White House confirmed earlier in the day.

US military aircraft escorted Zelenskyy to Washington, according to media reports.

Zelenskyy is due to visit the White House on Wednesday afternoon for a meeting with President Joe Biden and his national security team to discuss a range of matters including battlefield strategy, energy needs, and sanctions, according to US officials.

Zelenskyy will then deliver an address to a joint session of the US Congress later in the evening, US officials said.