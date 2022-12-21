UrduPoint.com

CBS News Reporter Deletes Tweeting Indicating Zelenskyy's Arrival To US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 10:14 PM

CBS News Reporter Deletes Tweeting Indicating Zelenskyy's Arrival to US

A CBS News correspondent deleted a tweet from earlier Wednesday that initially announced Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United States at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) A CBS news correspondent deleted a tweet from earlier Wednesday that initially announced Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United States at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

The reason for deleting the tweet is unknown.

The United States was heavily involved in security arrangements to ensure Zelenskyy's safety on the trip to Washington, DC, the White House confirmed earlier in the day.

US military aircraft escorted Zelenskyy to Washington, according to media reports.

Zelenskyy is due to visit the White House on Wednesday afternoon for a meeting with President Joe Biden and his national security team to discuss a range of matters including battlefield strategy, energy needs, and sanctions, according to US officials.

Zelenskyy will then deliver an address to a joint session of the US Congress later in the evening, US officials said.

Related Topics

Washington White House Visit United States Congress Media From

Recent Stories

CM condoles death of husband of Dr Shireen Mazari

CM condoles death of husband of Dr Shireen Mazari

6 seconds ago
 Notification of district status to Taunsa issued

Notification of district status to Taunsa issued

7 seconds ago
 Biden Directs Drawdown of Up to $1Bln in Extra Mil ..

Biden Directs Drawdown of Up to $1Bln in Extra Military Aid for Ukraine - White ..

9 seconds ago
 WHO Says Concerned About Increase in Severe Cases ..

WHO Says Concerned About Increase in Severe Cases of COVID-19 in China

15 seconds ago
 RUDA conducts auction of Chahar Bagh's Souq Commer ..

RUDA conducts auction of Chahar Bagh's Souq Commercial District plots

8 minutes ago
 Modi regime committing genocide of Muslims of Indi ..

Modi regime committing genocide of Muslims of India, IIOJK: Mushaal

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.