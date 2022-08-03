UrduPoint.com

CDA Campaign For Removal Of Bushes In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2022 | 09:21 PM

CDA campaign for removal of bushes in full swing

The environment wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started removing wild bushes and grasses, that had grown after recent rains

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The environment wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started removing wild bushes and grasses, that had grown after recent rains.

The unwanted plants not only dampened the natural beauty of Islamabad, but also served as potential breeding sites for dengue mosquitoes; hence, were being removed on priority, said Director General Environment Irfan Niaz on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, he said that during the first phase, CDA teams would trim grass, remove bushes on main roads, and then all centres (marakiz) of the capital, adding that streets would be cleaned at the end.

Irfan said that special teams had been formed on the directives of CDA Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed for the purpose, and their performance would be observed on daily basis.

Labourers and special grass cutting machines were being used during the drive, he added.

The teams had already paced up their work, particularly in green belts, median strips, different marakiz and residential areas of Islamabad.

To a query, he said that the plantation drive was underway and thousands of saplings of local plant species were being planted in coordination with the Ministry of Climate Change and the non-governmental organizations.

"Work is also being done on the beautification of parks so that visitors can have a pleasant experience. We are also making efforts to further beautify Fatima Jinnah Park," said the DG.

The campaign to remove the self-sowing plants would continue in tandem with the drive to plant trees on roads and highways.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue Fatima Jinnah Capital Development Authority All Rains

Recent Stories

Airbus scraps A350 contract with Qatar Airways in ..

Airbus scraps A350 contract with Qatar Airways in feud

33 minutes ago
 Martyred Major Pilot Saeed Ahmed Tunio buried with ..

Martyred Major Pilot Saeed Ahmed Tunio buried with full military honors

34 minutes ago
 First digital Pilot census completed

First digital Pilot census completed

34 minutes ago
 Deja vu as new Iceland volcano erupts near capital ..

Deja vu as new Iceland volcano erupts near capital

34 minutes ago
 36 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

36 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

41 minutes ago
 14 criminals held, contraband seized

14 criminals held, contraband seized

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.