CDA campaign for removal of bushes in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The environment wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started removing wild bushes and grasses, that had grown after recent rains.

The unwanted plants not only dampened the natural beauty of Islamabad, but also served as potential breeding sites for dengue mosquitoes; hence, were being removed on priority, said Director General Environment Irfan Niaz on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, he said that during the first phase, CDA teams would trim grass, remove bushes on main roads, and then all centres (marakiz) of the capital, adding that streets would be cleaned at the end.

Irfan said that special teams had been formed on the directives of CDA Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed for the purpose, and their performance would be observed on daily basis.

Labourers and special grass cutting machines were being used during the drive, he added.

The teams had already paced up their work, particularly in green belts, median strips, different marakiz and residential areas of Islamabad.

To a query, he said that the plantation drive was underway and thousands of saplings of local plant species were being planted in coordination with the Ministry of Climate Change and the non-governmental organizations.

"Work is also being done on the beautification of parks so that visitors can have a pleasant experience. We are also making efforts to further beautify Fatima Jinnah Park," said the DG.

The campaign to remove the self-sowing plants would continue in tandem with the drive to plant trees on roads and highways.