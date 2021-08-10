UrduPoint.com

CDC Advises Americans To Avoid Iceland, France Because Of High Number Of Coronavirus Cases

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday recommended that US travelers avoid visiting France, Israel, Iceland and Thailand due to high number of coronavirus cases

The CDC also warned that Americans should avoid traveling to Saudi Arabia, Greece, Indonesia, Spain and the United Kingdom, among others, again due to the increased number of coronavirus cases in these countries.

In addition, the CDC recommended that Americans are fully vaccinated if they must travel to these destinations.

The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is believed to the most prevalent and fastest spreading mutation in the world albeit less deadly. The variant was first reported in India in October 2020 and has already become the predominant strain in a number of countries, including the United States.

