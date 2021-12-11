CDC Chief Says Does Not Suspect US Will Be on Same Omicron Time Horizon as UK

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said the United States is unlikely to be on the same time horizon as the United Kingdom with respect to the omicron variant.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Thursday said that the United Kingdom could see 1 million cases of the Omicron variant by the end of the month, given its rapid spread.

"We will continue to follow the world seeing data from other countries, UK and South Africa, that is demonstrating a really fast-doubling time, sometimes in two or three days. I do not suspect we will be on the same time horizon as the UK," Walensky said during a virtual press briefing on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the CDC in a report said, during the period from December 1-8, 22 US states reported at least one COVID-19 case attributed to the Omicron variant.

She reassured the audience that, based on research, the US has less than 0.1 percent of Omicron cases.

The CDC director also encouraged people to maintain safety measures during the upcoming holiday season to protect themselves against the novel coronavirus.

Walensky also said the seven-day average of covid cases overall has jumped 37% and deaths by 28% over the prior week.