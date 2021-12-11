UrduPoint.com

CDC Chief Says Does Not Suspect US Will Be On Same Omicron Time Horizon As UK

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 05:40 AM

CDC Chief Says Does Not Suspect US Will Be on Same Omicron Time Horizon as UK

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said the United States is unlikely to be on the same time horizon as the United Kingdom with respect to the omicron variant.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Thursday said that the United Kingdom could see 1 million cases of the Omicron variant by the end of the month, given its rapid spread.

"We will continue to follow the world seeing data from other countries, UK and South Africa, that is demonstrating a really fast-doubling time, sometimes in two or three days. I do not suspect we will be on the same time horizon as the UK," Walensky said during a virtual press briefing on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the CDC in a report said, during the period from December 1-8, 22 US states reported at least one COVID-19 case attributed to the Omicron variant.

She reassured the audience that, based on research, the US has less than 0.1 percent of Omicron cases.

The CDC director also encouraged people to maintain safety measures during the upcoming holiday season to protect themselves against the novel coronavirus.

Walensky also said the seven-day average of covid cases overall has jumped 37% and deaths by 28% over the prior week.

Related Topics

World Same United Kingdom South Africa United States December From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celeb ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai

5 hours ago
 US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remitt ..

US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remittances to Afghanistan - Treasur ..

5 hours ago
 CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Year ..

CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Years Focus on Terrorist Networks ..

5 hours ago
 Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Mi ..

Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Minister

5 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Not Ruling Out Creation of New Format of ..

Zelenskyy Not Ruling Out Creation of New Format of Direct Talks With Putin on Do ..

5 hours ago
 US Diplomat Catherine Russell Appointed as Executi ..

US Diplomat Catherine Russell Appointed as Executive Director of UNICEF - UN Spo ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.