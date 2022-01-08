UrduPoint.com

CDC Director Says Unsure If People More Or Less Susceptible To Omicron Reinfection

Published January 08, 2022

CDC Director Says Unsure if People More or Less Susceptible to Omicron Reinfection

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday that it is not clear yet whether people who got the coronavirus Omicron variant are more likely or less likely to get re-infected again

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday that it is not clear yet whether people who got the coronavirus Omicron variant are more likely or less likely to get re-infected again.

"We don't yet know whether, if you had Omicron, you are more susceptible or less susceptible to another infection with Omicron," Walensky said in the first CDC independent press briefing since the summer of 2021.

Walensky pointed out that since Omicron became the most dominant coronavirus variant in the United States, hospitalization rates have increased for people of all ages, including children.

"We are in unprecedented times with the Omicron cases rising, and we are working really hard to get information to the American public," Walensky said.

The US health authorities have said the Omicron is more transmissible than the previous coronavirus variants and comprises the 95% of cases in the United States, but the cases are mild and have so far not resulted in deaths.

