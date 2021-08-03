UrduPoint.com

CDC Extends Rule Allowing Immediate Expulsion Of Migrants On US Border Due To COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 03:10 AM

CDC Extends Rule Allowing Immediate Expulsion of Migrants on US Border Due to COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a press release that it has extended the Trump-era policy authorizing immigration enforcement to immediately turn away undocumented migrants on the United States' borders as part of an effort to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an order...

that temporarily suspends the introduction of certain noncitizens based on the Director's determination that introduction of such noncitizens, regardless of their country of origin, migrating through Canada and Mexico into the United States creates a serious danger of the introduction of COVID-19 into the United States, and the danger is so increased by the introduction of such noncitizens that a temporary suspension is necessary to protect the public health," the release said on Monday.

Related Topics

Canada United States Mexico Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

3 hours ago
 Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receiv ..

Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receive US Scholarships

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

4 hours ago
 UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afgha ..

UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afghanistan Yet - Security Council ..

3 hours ago
 94 more tested positive for coronavirus

94 more tested positive for coronavirus

3 hours ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building cons ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building consensus on Paigham-e-Pakistan's ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.