CDC Head Says Cannot Say What COVID-19 Vaccine Supply US Has

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 10:00 AM

CDC Head Says Cannot Say What COVID-19 Vaccine Supply US Has

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has no exact estimates of the coronavirus vaccine supply in the US, the new CDC director, Rochelle Walensky, said.

"The current supply crunch is the one I'm most worried about," Walensky said on Fox news Sunday, adding "I can't tell you how much vaccine we have, and if I can't tell it to you, then I can't tell it to governors and I can't tell it to the state health officials."

White House chief of staff Ron Klain told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that US President Joe Biden's goal for 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations in his first 100 days in office was "not our final goal.

"

By Saturday, more than 20.5 million coronavirus vaccine doses had been administered in the US, according to CDC.

The United States has the highest coronavirus case count in the world (over 25 million) and the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 419,000, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

US authorities have begun vaccination campaigns across the country, however numerous side effects and deaths following vaccine shots have been reported.

