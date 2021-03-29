CDC Head Says Has Feeling of 'Impending Doom' as Coronavirus Cases, Deaths Increase in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said she feels scared about the possibility of an "impending doom" in the United States after a new increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases and related deaths over the past week.

"I'm gonna lose the script and I'm gonna reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom," Walensky said. "Deaths which typically lying behind cases and hospitalizations, have now started to rise, increasing nearly 3 percent to a seven-day average of approximately 1000 deaths per day.

"

Walensky said the number of cases in the United States surpassed 30 million while the daily average number of cases increased from 54,030 to 59,773. Hospital admissions are also on the rise, from 4,621 to 4,816 admissions per day, she added.

The trajectory of the pandemic in the United States is similar to countries in Europe, including Germany, Italy, and France, which have also experienced recently a spike in the number of coronavirus cases.