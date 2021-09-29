UrduPoint.com

CDC Issues Health Alert Recommending Pregnant Women Get COVID Vaccine Due To Health Risks

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday issued a health alert recommending pregnant women get vaccinated for COVID-19 due to the increased risk of pregnancy complications among the infected.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends urgent action to increase (COVID-19) vaccination among people who are pregnant, recently pregnant (including those who are lactating), who are trying to become pregnant now, or who might become pregnant in the future,"  the CDC said. "In addition to the risks of severe illness and death for pregnant and recently pregnant people, there is an increased risk for adverse pregnancy and neonatal outcomes, including preterm birth and admission of their neonate(s) to an intensive care unit (ICU).

Other adverse pregnancy outcomes, such as stillbirth, have been reported."

Approximately 31% of pregnant women were fully vaccinated before or during their pregnancy despite the known risks, the CDC said. They added that there are racial and ethnic differences in vaccination rates among the pregnant population, with only 15.6% of non-Hispanic black women having been vaccinated as of September 18, 2021.

Pregnant women also risk passing COVID-19 onto their newborns, with about 1 to 4% testing positive for viral transmission according to the CDC.

The CDC recommended that public health authorities take action to try and increase the vaccination rate among pregnant women, including a focus on racial and ethnic inequities in vaccine coverage.

More Stories From World

