CDC Looking To Shorten Quarantine For Potential Exposure To Coronavirus - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) may soon shorten the length of time it recommends that a person self-quarantine after potential exposure to the novel coronavirus in the hope it will encourage more people to comply, the Wall Street Journal reported.

"CDC officials are finalizing recommendations for a new quarantine period that would likely be between seven and ten days and include a test to ensure a person is negative for COVID-19," the CDC COVID-19 incident manager Henry Walke was quoted as saying in the report on Tuesday.

Walke said CDC officials are also discussing the exact time period and what type of test a person would be given to exit quarantine.

"We do think that the work that we've done, and some of the studies we have and the modeling data that we have, shows that we can with testing shorten quarantines," Walke said.

If a test comes back negative, he added, "then their probability of going on and developing an infection after that is pretty low."

The CDC advised people not to travel for the annual US Thanksgiving holiday this Thursday and celebrate with family members at home and use virtual means to reach out to others.

