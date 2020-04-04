CDC Recommends Americans Wear Face-Covering to Stop COVID-19 - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended Americans to wear face-covering in order to prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection by people showing no symptoms of carrying it, US President Donald Trump said in a briefing on Friday.

"From recent studies, we know that the transmission from individuals without symptoms is playing a more significant role in the spread of the virus than previously understood," Trump said on Friday.

"In light of these studies, the CDC is advising the use of non-medical cloth face covering as an additional voluntary public health measure."

The CDC recommendation comes a day after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio advised residents to wear a face-covering when leaving their apartments.

Trump added that he would most likely not be wearing a face-covering.

On Friday, the US surpassed the 7,000 mark in coronavirus death toll with a total of 273,880 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.