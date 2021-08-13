UrduPoint.com

CDC Recommends Coronavirus Vaccine Booster For People With Weak Immune Systems

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Friday adopted a resolution that recommends individuals with compromised immune systems should receive a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

"An additional dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (‰¥12 years) or Modern COVID-19 vaccine (‰¥18 years) is recommended following a Primary series in immunocompromised people," the ACIP said.

The ACIP approved the recommendation in a unanimous 11 - 0 vote after the US food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized the emergency use of the third dose of Pfizer or Moderna for immune-compromised individuals.

The recommendation does not apply to the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to a lack of available information about whether an additional dose would be safe and effective.

