CDC Recommends Indoor Masking In New Major COVID-19 Areas, Schools In US - Director

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 02:30 AM

CDC Recommends Indoor Masking in New Major COVID-19 Areas, Schools in US - Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday that it was reintroducing its recommendation for masking, including for vaccinated people, in new COVID-19-prone areas as well as schools as infections from the virus hit fresh peaks.

"In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of the Delta variant," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday. "CDC recommends that everyone in K to 12 schools wear a mask indoors, including teachers, staff, students and visitors."

The CDC defines "substantial transmission" as counties that have 50 to 100 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period and "high transmission" is more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over seven days.

"We have places and counties and states here that are now reporting over 300 cases per 100,000 over a seven day period. So really an extraordinary amount of viral transmission, which is what we're concerned about," Walensky said.

Health officials say fully-vaccinated individuals, who represent about 50 percent of Americans, are a small percentage of the the coronavirus transmissions. But they could also be carriers of the new Delta variant of the virus which is more transmissible.

Walensky said the pandemic continues to pose a serious threat to the health of all Americans.

"Today, we have new science related to the delta variant that requires us to update the guidance regarding what you can do when you are fully vaccinated," she said.

