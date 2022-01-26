UrduPoint.com

CDC Reports Decrease Of COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Over Previous Week - Director

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 11:46 PM

CDC Reports Decrease of COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Over Previous Week - Director

The US health authorities have reported a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the previous week, but an increase in the number of coronavirus-related deaths, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The US health authorities have reported a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the previous week, but an increase in the number of coronavirus-related deaths, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

"The current seven-day average cases is about 692,400 cases per day, a decrease of about 6 percent over the previous week. The seven-day average of hospital admissions is about 19,800 per day, a decrease of about 8 percent over the prior week," Walensky said in a press briefing.

At the same time, the authorities reported about 2,200 coronavirus-related deaths per day, which is 21 percent more than the previous week, Walensky added.

US coronavirus response coordinator Jeffrey Zients acknowledged the high demand for coronavirus tests that the Biden administration began distributing last week.

"The website works very well, already tens of millions of test have gone out the door and are arriving at people's mailboxes," he said.

Related Topics

Same Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Qureshi holds telephonic conversations with Jordan ..

Qureshi holds telephonic conversations with Jordanian, Kazakh counterparts

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan admires Japanese assistance in water sect ..

Pakistan admires Japanese assistance in water sector: Moonis Elahi

4 minutes ago
 Khilafat-e-Rashida, solution of all persistent iss ..

Khilafat-e-Rashida, solution of all persistent issues in society: Ashrafi

4 minutes ago
 MQM holds protest rally against torture on party w ..

MQM holds protest rally against torture on party workers in Karachi

4 minutes ago
 Governor Sarwar administers oath to newly elected ..

Governor Sarwar administers oath to newly elected MUJ office-bearers

1 hour ago
 German Intelligence Warns Firms About Chinese Cybe ..

German Intelligence Warns Firms About Chinese Cyberspying

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>