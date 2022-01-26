CDC Reports Decrease of COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Over Previous Week - Director

The US health authorities have reported a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the previous week, but an increase in the number of coronavirus-related deaths, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The US health authorities have reported a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the previous week, but an increase in the number of coronavirus-related deaths, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

"The current seven-day average cases is about 692,400 cases per day, a decrease of about 6 percent over the previous week. The seven-day average of hospital admissions is about 19,800 per day, a decrease of about 8 percent over the prior week," Walensky said in a press briefing.

At the same time, the authorities reported about 2,200 coronavirus-related deaths per day, which is 21 percent more than the previous week, Walensky added.

US coronavirus response coordinator Jeffrey Zients acknowledged the high demand for coronavirus tests that the Biden administration began distributing last week.

"The website works very well, already tens of millions of test have gone out the door and are arriving at people's mailboxes," he said.