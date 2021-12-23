UrduPoint.com

CDC Reviewing Whether To Require Booster Shot To Be Considered Fully Vaccinated - Director

Sumaira FH 4 seconds ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is looking into whether a third dose of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is required for a person to be considered "fully vaccinated," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.

"We're looking at the definition right now and more to come there," Walensky said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

The CDC's current guideline recommends citizens to receive a booster shot amid the winter surge of the novel coronavirus.

The Omicron is now the dominant coronavirus variant in the United States, accounting for more than 73% of new cases as of last week, according to the CDC.

Walensky said the latest US seven-day average of cases has increased by a quarter to nearly 150,000 amid the growing prevalence of the Omicron variant.

