CDC Says Coronavirus Can Sometimes Spread Through Airborne Transmission - Updated Guidance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday issued an updated guidance saying the novel coronavirus can sometimes spread through airborne transmission.

"Some infections can be spread by exposure to the virus in small droplets and particles that can linger in the air for minutes to hours," the statement said.

"These viruses may be able to infect people who are further than six feet away from the person who is infected or after that person has left the space."

The CDC said airborne transmission is particularly more likely to happen in enclosed spaces with inadequate ventilation.

The United States has reported more than 7.4 million cases and nearly 210,000 virus-related deaths as of mid-day Monday, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.