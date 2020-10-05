UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDC Says Coronavirus Can Sometimes Spread Through Airborne Transmission - Updated Guidance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:40 PM

CDC Says Coronavirus Can Sometimes Spread Through Airborne Transmission - Updated Guidance

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday issued an updated guidance saying the novel coronavirus can sometimes spread through airborne transmission.

"Some infections can be spread by exposure to the virus in small droplets and particles that can linger in the air for minutes to hours," the statement said.

"These viruses may be able to infect people who are further than six feet away from the person who is infected or after that person has left the space."

The CDC said airborne transmission is particularly more likely to happen in enclosed spaces with inadequate ventilation.

The United States has reported more than 7.4 million cases and nearly 210,000 virus-related deaths as of mid-day Monday, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.

Related Topics

United States May From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NATO chief tells Turkey to help calm Karabakh conf ..

6 minutes ago

Canada Suspends Export Permits to Turkey Amid Nago ..

6 minutes ago

Mexico unveils $14 bn investment plan to boost eco ..

6 minutes ago

'Cautious optimism' as conference pushes Libya pea ..

6 minutes ago

US Urges Azerbaijani, Armenian Foreign Ministers t ..

6 minutes ago

World Teachers' Day commemorated as coronavirus pu ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.